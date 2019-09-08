Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined While Greenhaven Associates Boosted Stake; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose While Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,781 shares to 2,918 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Shrt by 63,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perigon Wealth Lc holds 14,798 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.96% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Keystone Planning Incorporated holds 81,189 shares or 4.17% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 46,836 shares. 2,916 are owned by Punch Assocs Investment Mngmt. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nordea Invest has 718,830 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 11,283 shares in its portfolio. 77,963 are held by Mai Capital Mngmt. 3,978 are held by Jefferies Lc. Tradition Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,801 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 24,793 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt reported 4,873 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,873 shares. 2,555 are owned by Fulton Bankshares Na. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 1,630 shares. Daiwa Securities invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Strs Ohio owns 163,994 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,603 shares. Violich Cap Management has 0.55% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). L S Advsr Inc reported 2,270 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Oak Cap Ltd has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,311 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $503.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).