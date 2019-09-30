Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.32 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 8,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 19,291 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 723,973 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 133,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.79 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $170.99. About 698,217 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 51,082 shares to 643,801 shares, valued at $40.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 730,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 33,950 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 29,747 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.06% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fil Limited owns 5 shares. American Century Companies Inc invested in 0.17% or 921,176 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 6,241 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.76% or 33,927 shares in its portfolio. Kepos LP owns 6,088 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,317 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 901,326 shares. Senator Ltd Partnership accumulated 450,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth reported 13,325 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.11% or 2,976 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Mgmt has 0.36% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14,520 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dillon Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Perritt Mngmt accumulated 3,814 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn reported 9,994 shares stake. Check Cap Mngmt Inc Ca holds 3.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 369,610 shares. Nomura reported 33,582 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 3.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 110,549 shares. The Illinois-based Country Tru State Bank has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn has 7.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2.60 million shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 2,551 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 13,150 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 21,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.