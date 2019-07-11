FedEx (FDX) Reaches $162.83 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at Obseva Sahares (OBSV) Raised By 7.28%

Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV) had an increase of 7.28% in short interest. OBSV’s SI was 126,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.28% from 118,100 shares previously. With 62,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s short sellers to cover OBSV’s short positions. The SI to Obseva Sahares’s float is 0.61%. It closed at $10.66 lastly. It is down 4.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OBSV News: 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS 12 WEEK RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE2109 FOR TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS, IN MID-2018; 23/04/2018 – ObsEva Announces Upcoming Presentations Related to its Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroid Development Programs with its Novel Or; 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS INITIAL EFFICACY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A PROLONG CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRE-TERM LABOR IN LATE 2018; 16/05/2018 – OBSEVA SA SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, OBSEVA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $95.4 MLN; 09/03/2018 ObsEva 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 26/03/2018 – ObsEva SA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference April 8-10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ObsEva 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 16/04/2018 – ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) April 26, 2018 in New York City

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company has market cap of $467.86 million. The firm intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.27 billion. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows clients to track and manage imports. It has a 80.21 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was made by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 20 to “Neutral”.