Fedex (FDX) Position Upped by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; Winnebago Inds (WGO) Market Valuation Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Position

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 154,618 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 150,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 83.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 60,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 12,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 72,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 705,615 shares traded or 63.79% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.1% or 1,275 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 297,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 117,911 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 21,837 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate Incorporated. Argent Tru owns 18,293 shares. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 17,688 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.12% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co owns 14,185 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.38 million shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv invested 0.48% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 8,033 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Foster Motley owns 2,346 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 274,458 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 66,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc accumulated 343,114 shares or 0.52% of the stock. has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 650,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne holds 79,425 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp holds 0% or 44 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co holds 832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 26,710 shares. Bluestein R H And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 953,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 187,302 shares.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 7.42 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

