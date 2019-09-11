Fedex (FDX) Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Webster Bank Lowered Its Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 15,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.83. About 37,969 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $381.32. About 1.23 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 586,183 shares to 274,307 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 312,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,606 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 3.97% or 59,617 shares in its portfolio. 21 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. California-based Ami Asset Mngmt Corp has invested 2.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1832 Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 25,490 shares. 28,348 are held by Bokf Na. American Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 2.06% or 25,120 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 52,016 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 197,345 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 17,300 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 49,602 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24,829 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Com invested 0.66% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.13% or 57,760 shares in its portfolio. Miller LP invested in 2,500 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).