Fedex (FDX) Position Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Summit Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $23.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.01. About 2.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.85. About 1.21 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 542,940 are owned by Susquehanna International Grp Llp. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 2,996 shares. Grisanti Capital Ltd Co invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jump Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Culbertson A N And Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.35% or 103,786 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv has 5,816 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.05 million shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 281 shares. First Merchants Corp has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Fin Prns holds 1.61% or 11,246 shares. 323 were accumulated by Summit Fincl Strategies. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,189 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,905 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 257,108 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 100,230 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 6,586 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 5,471 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc owns 117,911 shares. Natl Bank reported 13,272 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Llc invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettee Investors reported 2,815 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 911,691 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.06% or 6,101 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A has 536 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 291 shares.