Fedex (FDX) Position Increased by Smith Moore & Company; Pinnacle Holdings Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Position by $2.49 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 153.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,804 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 1,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $159.09. About 394,047 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 20,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28B, up from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 4.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,859 are held by Hollencrest Management. 1.04M are owned by Public Sector Pension Board. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Trust Com accumulated 7,305 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 88,229 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability reported 3,598 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0% or 14,906 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 203,382 shares stake. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 185,664 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has 102,810 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Clal Enterprises Hldg Limited invested in 267,970 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 5,436 are owned by Lourd Cap Limited. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.53% or 2.33M shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.8% or 396,983 shares. First Tru Communication has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,393 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr has 124,357 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19 shares to 19,584 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,644 shares, and cut its stake in Mutualfirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Inc reported 842 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc accumulated 667 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,984 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 60,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 13,272 were reported by Chemical Fincl Bank. Ami Asset Management Corp invested in 152,313 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Manhattan owns 384,150 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 896,762 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Garnet Equity reported 6.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Telos Incorporated owns 8,124 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.6% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Thomasville Financial Bank stated it has 16,348 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares to 16,186 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,234 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.