Fedex (FDX) Position Held by Country Club Trust Company; Taylor Asset Management Cut Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $4.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,564 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 14,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 74,802 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Contravisory owns 3,847 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 534,151 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Inc reported 0% stake. New York-based Element Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 62 shares. Tegean Cap Mgmt Lc holds 9.52% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 315,100 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 28,700 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 30,838 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 1.45 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 5,999 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,298 shares to 43,411 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 73,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,028 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

