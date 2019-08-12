Fedex (FDX) Position Held by Bridgewater Associates Lp; Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $343,577; Share Value Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 9,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 144,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.19M, up from 135,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 798,789 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $243.05. About 1.93M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Com invested 0.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intersect Cap Lc holds 0.19% or 1,795 shares. Kessler Gru Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 300 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 24,315 are owned by Central Fincl Bank And Tru Company. Carderock Capital Mgmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rampart Com Llc holds 27,003 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Company has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,384 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.34% or 23,362 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,783 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability. Srb owns 2,740 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 310,668 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 237,585 shares to 261,001 shares, valued at $45.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 12,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

