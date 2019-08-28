Fedex (FDX) Position Has Upped by Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc; Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined While American Assets Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 11.92 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.74. About 1.35M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,000 shares to 97,230 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).