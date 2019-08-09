Fedex (FDX) Position Has Raised by Hrt Financial Llc; Senator Investment Group LP Increases Position in D R Horton (DHI)

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 4.17M shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 160.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 5,217 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 1.71 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,315 shares to 7,734 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,790 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $183.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

