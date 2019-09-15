Fedex (FDX) Position Has Lifted by Spf Beheer Bv; Whittier Trust Co Stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 57,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 475,406 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.37 million, up from 418,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 29,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 10,392 shares to 378,020 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr High Yld Corp (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

