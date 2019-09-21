Fedex (FDX) Position Has Lifted by Motco; Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Its Olin (OLN) Position by $13.03 Million

Motco increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 30427% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 30,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,527 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61M shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 620,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 936,418 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.87 million shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa stated it has 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bridges Mgmt Inc invested in 1.28% or 203,543 shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 3,539 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 9,994 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ci Investments Inc reported 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0.12% or 10.01M shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0.98% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,711 shares. Mathes accumulated 1.15% or 13,214 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,540 were reported by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp. Chevy Chase Trust Inc accumulated 225,717 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,367 shares. Cabot holds 1,300 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 23,454 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares to 2,554 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I by 20,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 48,173 shares. 2,354 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Fruth Inv owns 62,900 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 536,300 shares. 118,600 were reported by Putnam Limited Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 85,000 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Citigroup reported 138,183 shares. 67,198 are held by Ellington Mngmt Gru Llc. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 100,300 are held by Ci Invs. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 24.73 million shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 31,135 shares.