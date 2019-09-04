Fedex (FDX) Position Has Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Tekne Capital Management Stake In Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Was Lifted

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 13,253 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 9,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.27M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 5.50 million shares traded or 124.81% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 105 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd has invested 1.48% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 35,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 6,392 shares stake. Whittier has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Magnetar Financial Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 37,342 shares stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citigroup has 37,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Trust accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.03% or 28,559 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 47 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9,917 shares to 31,744 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 12,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,403 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.73% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Caprock Group has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% or 2,894 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 21 shares stake. Heritage Invsts Mngmt has 73,611 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.07% or 125,535 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.66% or 54,399 shares. 9,370 are held by National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Dean Invest Associate Lc owns 0.66% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,218 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 13,135 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 135,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management has 7,892 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Indiana-based Tru Investment Advsrs has invested 1.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).