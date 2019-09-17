Fedex (FDX) Position Has Boosted by Cubic Asset Management Llc; As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted by $400,487 Its Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 8,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 295,019 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.08M, up from 286,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 836,787 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $173.48. About 3.03M shares traded or 44.46% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications by 1,058 shares to 19,027 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,123 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. 2,375 shares were bought by Christie Edward M III, worth $99,584. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Airlines (AAL), Peers on Watch as Oil Prices Surge – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Apple Didnâ€™t Save the Market – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SAVE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 177,174 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company stated it has 126,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 176,119 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Shaker Invs Ltd Oh reported 5,640 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 61,829 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 337 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 31,800 shares. Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 32,729 shares. Moreover, Hodges Mngmt Incorporated has 1.26% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 244,325 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 2,007 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 47,156 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “FedEx Stock Hit With Bear Note Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,067 shares to 57,828 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,414 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc invested in 0.02% or 1,761 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 2,125 shares. 3,198 are owned by Natl Registered Inv Advisor. London Company Of Virginia reported 0.54% stake. First Personal Fincl Serv has 1,012 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co invested in 34,369 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares owns 808,468 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 369 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,419 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Il has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 42,075 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks. 26,900 were accumulated by Madison Inv Inc. Colonial Advsr owns 5,108 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. New England Rech Mgmt has invested 0.54% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Plancorp Limited Co invested in 1,371 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.