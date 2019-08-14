Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised by $4.39 Million Its Holding; As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Lowered by $340,000 Its Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 40,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 509,326 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 11,688 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 239,075 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 111,444 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 26,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 542,716 shares stake. Dupont Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Systematic Limited Partnership holds 68,835 shares. 2.62 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.19% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 49,859 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 71,436 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Bb&T Ltd holds 14,775 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares to 451,624 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,515 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 94,557 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag reported 36,901 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,368 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd has 1,400 shares. 119,694 are held by Altrinsic Advisors Lc. 508,672 are owned by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 17,648 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 8,124 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 172,608 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ameriprise has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garde Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,892 shares. Mrj accumulated 19,300 shares or 2.1% of the stock. 87,175 are held by Prudential Pcl.