Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $8.70 Million; Oakbrook Investments Upped Holding in Halliburton Company (HAL) as Stock Value Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 114,504 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77M, up from 66,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 34,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 70,970 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 36,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,000 shares to 48,550 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,679 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).