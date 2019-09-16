Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined While Foothills Asset Management LTD Lifted Position; Arcadia Investment Management Has Raised Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $827,264

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 102.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 18,530 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 9,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.28M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 788.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,248 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,533 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $300.89. About 713,807 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,025 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,068 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

