Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined While Caprock Group Has Cut Holding by $936,604; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Has Raised Its Position by $432,291

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 8,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,203 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 7,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61M shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,777 shares to 19,950 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Tru Com reported 0.01% stake. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 6,364 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mai Cap Management invested in 4,882 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Girard Prns holds 4,654 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 83,555 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Limited Liability invested 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcdaniel Terry And reported 3.01% stake. North American holds 4,268 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj owns 1,713 shares. Burney reported 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Architects owns 940 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,150 shares. 7,202 are owned by Holderness Investments Com. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc owns 68 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,987 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 8,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,736 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,683 were accumulated by Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Godsey And Gibb owns 127,225 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.25% or 75,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 12,897 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 56,876 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Security Natl reported 5,759 shares stake. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has 2.36% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jlb Assoc Inc owns 12,630 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Madison Investment Holdg has 71,278 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc has 0.68% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,486 shares.