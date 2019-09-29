Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined While Voloridge Investment Management Increased by $3.45 Million Its Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Westwood Management Has Lifted Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 21,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 131,627 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.61M, up from 110,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Company invested in 11,525 shares. National Asset Management stated it has 7,681 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 12,245 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp holds 41,613 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.14% or 15,671 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 935,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has 10,119 shares. Spirit Of America Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 167,954 shares. Blackrock invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Artemis Investment Management Llp stated it has 195,791 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 28,599 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,296 shares. Amp Limited owns 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 174,275 shares. 2,376 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 64,800 shares to 8,453 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,430 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. High Pointe Management Ltd Co reported 7,120 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 46,232 shares. Bristol John W And New York owns 358,607 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 40,220 shares. Huntington Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 93,388 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.6% or 9,659 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 13,029 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 32,953 shares. Woodstock owns 3,770 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0.01% stake. Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.01% or 333 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab holds 1.80 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Inc stated it has 23,249 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn has 2.60 million shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 18,179 shares to 4,881 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 20,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).