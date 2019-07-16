Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake by $924,005; P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Varonis Sys (VRNS) Position as Share Value Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 5,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,440 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.36 million, down from 205,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $170.89. About 2.13M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 174,845 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 2.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 152,313 shares. Shelton Cap has 359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diker Mgmt Ltd reported 8,664 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc holds 0.67% or 5,890 shares. 14,835 were accumulated by Delta Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goelzer Mgmt reported 3,864 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% or 40,493 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Ltd Liability Company has 1,808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Counsel reported 1.36% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Essex has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,303 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Agf Inc stated it has 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bb&T Corp invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mai Management stated it has 3,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 24,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 165 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.06% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 13,855 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 136,455 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mcf Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bogle Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.12% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 3,549 shares. 70,213 are held by Citadel Ltd. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,859 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 1.99 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.