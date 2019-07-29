Fedex (FDX) Holding Upped by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co; Scotia Capital Holding in Yamana Gold (AUY) Has Trimmed by $483,248 as Shares Declined

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 241,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,759 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179,000, down from 310,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 11.25 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,524 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, up from 56,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $172.77. About 962,502 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,649 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L also sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, February 4.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 54,877 shares to 102,580 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).