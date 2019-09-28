Fedex (FDX) Holding Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Monetary Management Group Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by $665,810 as Stock Value Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 4,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,020 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,204 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.14M, up from 13,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 176,394 shares to 43,416 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,640 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 36,200 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,310 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.