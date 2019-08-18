Fedex (FDX) Holding Raised by Auxier Asset Management; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted by $900,276 Its Position

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 221,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.52 million, up from 215,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI) by 22,491 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

