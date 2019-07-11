Fedex (FDX) Holding Maintained by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,618 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 150,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 149,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464.48 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $260.83. About 9.21 million shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares to 432,123 shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,342 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amer Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 10,753 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests has invested 0.62% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 3,848 shares. Eqis Cap reported 2,634 shares. 35,171 are owned by Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc. Mariner Lc owns 0.31% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 121,758 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.34% or 27,369 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,400 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 1.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

