Fedex (FDX) Holding Maintained by Cubic Asset Management Llc; Mountain Lake Investment Management Increases Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 4.61M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco: Improving Results, Some Opportunities And Disappointments – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Oilwell Varco +7% despite Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco Overcame Crashing Crude in Q4 to Continue Growing – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€“ FDX – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cyber Crimes Are Increasing, But Those With Cyber Insurance Are Not – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

