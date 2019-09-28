Fedex (FDX) Holding Lifted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc; Oak Ridge Investments Lifted Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $2.36 Million; Share Value Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 10,717 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 8,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,397 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeastern Asset Management Tn reported 7.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 49,065 shares in its portfolio. Independent Invsts accumulated 8,000 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.88% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24,048 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated New York reported 0.6% stake. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company owns 12,215 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 3.50M shares stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 15,978 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 41,097 are owned by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Selway Asset holds 2.63% or 23,914 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 3.53% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 7,500 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Lc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,530 shares to 126,195 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,920 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16,458 shares to 12,336 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 15,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,183 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.