Fedex (FDX) Holding Increased by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; Archon Capital Management Has Upped Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake by $2.51 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 106,779 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $172.39. About 814,303 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,100 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150 shares. 82,593 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 3.23 million shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 19,660 shares. 44,245 were accumulated by State Street Corp. 25,610 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 54,659 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 224 were reported by Pnc Fin Grp Inc. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 11,507 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 185,700 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,850 were reported by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 1,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 173,060 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,471 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 2,586 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 12,729 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 17,501 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 10,154 are held by Mufg Americas. Menora Mivtachim Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 193,127 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Estabrook Cap Management has 10,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

