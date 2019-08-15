Fedex (FDX) Holding Has Raised by Greenhaven Associates Inc; Continental Advisors Holds Holding in Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR)

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 850,527 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 429.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 264,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 400,503 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282455 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT221; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Llc accumulated 9,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 49,323 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd reported 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 981,614 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 101,153 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 111,556 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,336 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 423,620 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 175,449 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 1,356 shares.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed, Inc. Creates New Advisor Desktop Application – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial Deserves A Second Look – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s M&A Stunner Caused Investors to Overlook These Positives – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (Call) (NYSE:CS) by 37,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 36,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,834 shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LTHM, HL, FDX and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.