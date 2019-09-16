Fedex (FDX) Holding Has Lifted by St James Investment Company Llc; Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Its Stake

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas (COG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 12,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 28,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657.62M, down from 40,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 651.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 13,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,405 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 75 shares to 1,110 shares, valued at $128.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 34 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real (NYSE:MNR).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 9,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 133,817 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $46.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 15,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,770 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY).

