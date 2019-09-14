Fedex (FDX) Holding Has Lifted by Cubic Asset Management Llc; Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding by $12.06 Million as Shares Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 145,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 241,077 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.24M, down from 386,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon & Water Mission Team Up to Deliver Supplies and Aid to the Bahamas – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,645 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 49,065 shares. Amg National Tru Comml Bank accumulated 8,319 shares. 2,200 are owned by Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Colony Group Lc holds 37,165 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 69,499 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 1.18M shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability holds 296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.66M shares or 0.07% of the stock. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 3,000 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 42,049 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 308,941 shares. Cabot invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). United Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Defends Foot Locker’s Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lululemon Thrives as Other Apparel Retailers Die – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy And stated it has 1.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Archford Strategies Lc has 1,490 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.31% or 10,088 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 26,400 shares. Sns Limited Liability Co has 2,458 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 395,462 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Jensen Invest Management has 2.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt owns 13,097 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & reported 362,007 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Pcl reported 22,177 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Security National Trust Comm holds 0.08% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. 2,787 are owned by Jnba Financial Advsrs. Chickasaw Capital stated it has 49,876 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 2,407 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Lc stated it has 247,059 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 28,873 shares to 42,873 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 459,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.