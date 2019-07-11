Fedex (FDX) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position by $506,800; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $912,582 as Share Value Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.45 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 867,979 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. $259,808 worth of stock was sold by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15. Creed Greg also sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11. Domier Tanya L also bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $267.38M for 32.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

