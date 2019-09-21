Fedex (FDX) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $7.71 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Prospector Partners Raised Stake by $1.93 Million

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 124,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 75,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 153,425 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61M shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.66M shares. Burney Company holds 0.27% or 26,894 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 5,953 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,809 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.37% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gam Ag has 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 51,004 shares. 5,335 are held by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Headinvest Ltd owns 1,767 shares. St James Inv Ltd Company reported 0.24% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 40,789 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.05% or 10,144 shares. 6,124 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,688 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 524,194 are held by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 55,221 shares. The California-based Tcw Group has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 38,770 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 29,376 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 177,783 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 24,106 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Conning holds 140,457 shares. Cap International Investors accumulated 48.55M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 250,265 shares. Cap Mngmt Va owns 213,097 shares. 91,303 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 72,500 shares to 605,800 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,800 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).