Fedex (FDX) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $54.35 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 5,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,440 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.36 million, down from 205,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $174.61. About 1.20 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 957,983 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Drone App Wants To Control The Skies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Former FedEx Pilot Warns Lawmakers Of Cargo Safety Gap – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cyber Crimes Are Increasing, But Those With Cyber Insurance Are Not – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

