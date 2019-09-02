Fedex (FDX) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Boosted Stake by $566,349 as Share Value Declined; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fil LTD Lifted Position

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 35,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 263,828 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, up from 228,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 931,014 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 59,524 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 56,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares to 14,912 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 7,327 shares stake. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 17,688 shares. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gotham Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.02% or 6,245 shares. Botty Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 500 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 6,101 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.99% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 2,374 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.11% or 368,527 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 144,346 shares. Barnett reported 375 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jones Lllp has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Minneapolis Portfolio Group Limited Liability Co holds 5.45% or 216,124 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 12,680 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 25 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 347,135 shares to 622,154 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 48,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested in 68 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Management Co has 0.08% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Macquarie Gp reported 173,676 shares stake. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 10,229 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.01% or 23,462 shares. Moreover, M&T National Bank has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Moreover, Amp Limited has 0.08% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 216,349 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 137,611 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 7,598 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 77,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 86,499 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.11% or 2.70 million shares. 856 were accumulated by Duncker Streett. Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).