Fedex (FDX) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Its Stake; As Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.31 million shares traded or 52.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 11,069 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 2.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,471 were reported by Tealwood Asset Mgmt. 3,190 were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 17,688 shares. Alexandria Cap Llc holds 12,215 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 2,936 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited reported 9,397 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 38,063 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 104,695 were accumulated by Osterweis Mgmt. Utd Automobile Association reported 210,605 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.38 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 5,954 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First National Co holds 0.05% or 2,569 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv owns 0.48% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,868 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 7,610 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.