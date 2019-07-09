Fedex (FDX) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $331,049; Entergy New (ETR) Stock Value Rose While First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 842,239 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,205 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 14,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 1.38M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, CLDR, PYX and FDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Headhaul â€“ FedEx Ex Amazon – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 2,861 shares to 12,271 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 20,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,708 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

