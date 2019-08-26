Fedex (FDX) Holder Smith Moore & Company Boosted Position by $416,481 as Market Value Declined; Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Holder Eaton Vance Management Boosted Holding by $832,300 as Stock Price Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 23,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 344,783 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 321,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 1,869 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN)

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 153.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,804 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 1,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $152.46. About 186,643 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advisors Lc has 55,741 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Lc invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alps Advisors holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,719 shares. Smith Moore & Co has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,804 shares. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 80,570 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 69,212 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Invesco holds 887,128 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 15,978 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru Communication accumulated 0.13% or 1,032 shares. Colonial Advsr reported 4,958 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 262,354 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of The West holds 30,063 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: KSF Reminds CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares to 16,186 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,736 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 15,180 shares to 3,962 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 554,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horace Mann Reports First-Quarter 2019 Net Income of $0.77 Per Share and Core Earnings* of $0.63 Per Share – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Acquire National Teachers Associates for $405 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of Benefit Consultants Group – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Horace Mann Releases its Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: JMI, Audax, Luminate, Vista Equity, EQT, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 132,974 shares. Citigroup owns 26,775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 33,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 41,955 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,754 shares. Dean Management reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,806 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Palisade Cap Limited Com Nj has 0.39% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,366 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 22,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 332,394 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 30,610 shares. Intll Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).