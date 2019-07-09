Fedex (FDX) Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $416,481 as Share Value Declined; Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 249,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 884,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72M, up from 634,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 215,228 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 153.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,804 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 1,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 605,889 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares to 14,736 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,175 are owned by Atria Invs Limited Liability Com. Mrj Cap has 19,300 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,644 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 1.99 million shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 0.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 7,327 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Lc reported 33,715 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.05% or 14,587 shares. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 8,800 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). North American holds 0.13% or 4,308 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 21 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1,598 shares. Regal Inv Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 100,230 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G. $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $89,061 was bought by AVERY PAUL E. $3.21M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was sold by Southwell Gavin on Friday, February 1.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 225,652 shares to 265,507 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 504,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,122 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.