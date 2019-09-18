Fedex (FDX) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204,000, down from 8,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.26% or $22.99 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 20.41M shares traded or 852.78% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 240.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 9,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 13,084 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 3,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,363 shares to 1,446 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,789 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 2,429 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.51% stake. 11,248 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca). 9,060 are owned by Central Asset Invests And Mngmt (Hk) Limited. Hartline reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Invest Co Limited Company owns 57,644 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 622,529 shares stake. 13.83 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And reported 101,769 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca reported 0.12% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 599,828 shares. 28,160 were reported by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.