Fedex (FDX) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Private Asset Management Upped Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 3.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.92% or $22.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 22.78M shares traded or 963.46% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 16,759 shares. 17,374 are held by Smith Salley And Associates. Harvey Capital Inc holds 2.8% or 15,980 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx holds 3.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 38,627 shares. 8.24 million were reported by Fmr Limited. Css Limited Company Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 409 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.06% or 2,279 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Management Limited has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 653 are held by Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa. 1,328 are held by Srb Corp. Hanlon Mgmt Inc holds 1,876 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Na holds 20,891 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares to 46,244 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,680 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 22,511 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 6,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 308,941 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Arrow Corporation owns 0.43% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,126 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 360,214 shares. First Citizens State Bank holds 2,788 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.16% or 4,293 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc stated it has 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Com has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hudson Bay Cap LP owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,538 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 7,235 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 3.74% or 111,290 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FedEx (FDX) PT Cut to to $120 at Morgan Stanley on a Miss That May Be Higher Than Buyside Expectations – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Options Volume Runs Red-Hot During Slide – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.