Fedex (FDX) Holder Novare Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $423,540; Ironwood Investment Management Lowered First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Stake by $341,451; Share Price Declined

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 998,010 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,869 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 21,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,787 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

