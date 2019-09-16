Fedex (FDX) Holder Monetary Management Group Trimmed Its Stake; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Boosted Its Synovus Financial (SNV) Holding by $3.43 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 97,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 383,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 285,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 464,456 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 18,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.62. About 700,194 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,405 shares to 8,378 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N And Inc reported 34,789 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 160,873 shares. Greenhaven Associate owns 2.73 million shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corporation Nj owns 1,713 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Brighton Jones Llc invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,630 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Company Il stated it has 24,975 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Country Retail Bank holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 1,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kempen Nv owns 10,365 shares. Virginia-based Hendershot Invests Inc has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Colonial Trust Advsr stated it has 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Thomasville National Bank & Trust has 17,154 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 13.49 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 17,404 shares to 851,183 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,550 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

