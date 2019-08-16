Fedex (FDX) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Position by $535,398; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Lifted by Northstar Group Inc

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $24.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.42. About 2.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,732 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.59. About 607,728 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assocs owns 766 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,758 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated owns 5,166 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Ww Corp stated it has 85,139 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt owns 4.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,478 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8.19% stake. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Cohen Inc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 93,384 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 450 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,895 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Ltd Com reported 525 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 94,021 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.