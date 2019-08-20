Fedex (FDX) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.44 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 10,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $295.7. About 358,613 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,320 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 1,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 966,388 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.31% or 12,914 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 55 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited owns 38,068 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. First Trust Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 203,966 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 12,781 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 172,055 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 2,241 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 24,639 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 16,703 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Westpac Banking Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 20,083 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 1,198 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares to 10,644 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

