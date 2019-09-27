Fedex (FDX) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $627,200 as Share Value Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 956,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.17 million, down from 978,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47M shares traded or 767.12% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 570,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 385,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.25M, down from 955,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 2.01M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

