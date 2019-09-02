Fedex (FDX) Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Boosted Position by $378,290; Tci Wealth Advisors Trimmed Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Position by $712,000

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.74% or 501 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 5,406 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,971 shares. Financial Advantage Inc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp stated it has 2,382 shares. Beach Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.97% or 1,240 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 163,755 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 464 shares. Moreover, Provise Group Lc has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,717 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 296,198 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,242 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,980 shares. 605 are owned by Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas. Cim Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,309 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,753 shares to 29,138 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Llc invested in 0% or 32 shares. First has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3,435 shares. Moreover, Savant Cap Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.16% or 36,899 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability accumulated 15,735 shares or 1.5% of the stock. James Invest Research stated it has 62,635 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Miles Cap Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 5,927 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Foster And Motley reported 2,346 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0.05% or 1.83M shares. Goelzer Incorporated has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 7,937 are owned by Amica Mutual Company. Advisor Llc, California-based fund reported 7,570 shares. Roberts Glore Il has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.