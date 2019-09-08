Fedex (FDX) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Boosted Its Position by $642,369; Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 69,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 63,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 32,073 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to Serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 11,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 17,266 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.78% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 60,269 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Oak Associates Limited Oh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 43,107 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Company. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 6,600 are held by Penbrook Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Wells Fargo Mn owns 43,566 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 430,900 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 86,485 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,062 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Llc has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 147 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 32,527 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 2.01% stake. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.06% or 10,391 shares. 516,100 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 320 were reported by City Holdg. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 1,685 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 97,665 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Savant Lc has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Plante Moran Limited Company reported 279 shares stake. First Dallas Secs, Texas-based fund reported 6,133 shares. Live Your Vision Lc owns 25 shares. 314,581 were accumulated by Check Mgmt Incorporated Ca. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 3,104 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 22,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen Steers holds 0% or 484 shares. Private Gp, California-based fund reported 125,379 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.