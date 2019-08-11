Fedex (FDX) Holder Highlander Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $343,900; As Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Price Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $38.15 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 930,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 7.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.36 million, down from 8.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86M shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hap Trading Ltd Com invested in 160,680 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. First Fincl In, Indiana-based fund reported 629 shares. Advisory Research has 1.93% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.41M shares. 93,960 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Lp. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Principal Group has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Earnest Ptnrs Limited reported 97 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0% stake. First Personal Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Franklin Res has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 254,592 shares. Rr Advisors Limited Liability holds 11.81% or 2.57M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Lc reported 100,230 shares. Washington Mgmt Inc reported 10,175 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability holds 3.87% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 34,911 shares. Lincoln Corporation invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.26% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 9,013 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 27,369 shares. Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc holds 2.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 154,618 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 3,951 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Highland Capital has 0.89% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garnet Equity Capital Hldgs Inc stated it has 6.38% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.