Fedex (FDX) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $3.70 Million as Market Value Declined; Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Regions Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $2.46 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 661,346 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 25,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 192,445 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 166,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 1.15M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,853 shares to 216,953 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 21,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,588 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).

